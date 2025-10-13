Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 36,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Therace Risch acquired 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $384,037.50. This trade represents a 18.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2%

Old Republic International stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

