Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,975 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $208,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $531,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 65.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 49,220 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $311,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $417.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.12.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $357.01 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.06 and its 200 day moving average is $288.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,321 shares of company stock worth $208,110,150 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

