Cwm LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $27,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 2.9%

JMEE opened at $61.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $66.89.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

