United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of UPS opened at $82.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.