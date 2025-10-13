Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $25,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $363,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Snowflake by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 67,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $2,820,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 798.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $242.52 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.23 and a 12-month high of $255.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.18.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,000. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $1,670,583.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 153,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,899,720.24. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock worth $270,280,661 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

