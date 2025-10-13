Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $301.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

