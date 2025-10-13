Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $59,062,683. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $236.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

