SPC Financial Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,578. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

