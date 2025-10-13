LRI Investments LLC Buys 1,831 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 324.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Shopify by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,554,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $151.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

