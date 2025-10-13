JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $56.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

