MGO One Seven LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,238 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0686 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.