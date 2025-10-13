Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.94.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $154.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

