Bill Few Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $283.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.82.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

