MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 1.2% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $108.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.30.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

