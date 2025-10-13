M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.17.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

