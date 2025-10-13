MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.71.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $141.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $196.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

