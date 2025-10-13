M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,044.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 194,336 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,384,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of EPD opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.04%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.