10,100 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Bought by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 60,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 257,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $27.12 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

