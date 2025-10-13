M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.