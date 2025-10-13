Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 5,088 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,272,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,535 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 405.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

