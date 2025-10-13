Vest Financial LLC Sells 5,008 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Vest Financial LLC decreased its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,610,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $51,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,707,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,191,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

