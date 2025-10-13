OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $105,000 in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $130.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $144.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.