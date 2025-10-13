Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $55,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.60.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $332.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.02 and its 200 day moving average is $348.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

