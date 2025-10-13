Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,668.26 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,504.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,696.55.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,130.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

