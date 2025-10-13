Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 157.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $340.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $318.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.99 and its 200-day moving average is $291.87. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.95 and a 1-year high of $319.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.