Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Sharp Financial Services LLC

Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LMT opened at $505.11 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.53.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

