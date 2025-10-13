Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Holdings Lifted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,410 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $27,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 4.9%

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $134.31 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.69 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

