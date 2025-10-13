NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 10,269 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

