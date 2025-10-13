International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 21,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE IBM opened at $278.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.78. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

