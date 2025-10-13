Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%.Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

