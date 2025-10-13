M3 Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

