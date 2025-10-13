Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,348,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,085,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,344,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3,692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $406.37 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $397.12 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.30.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

