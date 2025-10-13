TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stock Holdings Lessened by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.6%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $214.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

