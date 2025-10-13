Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Has $261,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.18.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $297.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.69. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

