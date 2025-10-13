Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $34,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Iron Mountain by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Iron Mountain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:IRM opened at $101.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,375 shares of company stock worth $20,347,156. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

