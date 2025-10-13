6,234 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Acquired by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,115,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,629,000 after buying an additional 179,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,301,000 after buying an additional 615,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after buying an additional 468,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 809,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,168,000 after buying an additional 95,204 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,547.47. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $415,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,641.34. This represents a 46.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,334 shares of company stock worth $15,444,369. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $124.60 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

