Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,170,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 370,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $91.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $99.12.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

