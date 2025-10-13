Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,169.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

