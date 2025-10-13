Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of PECO opened at $33.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 236.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PECO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

