Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 23,589 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $46,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $73,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 199,006 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,827.46. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $594,584.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,430,876 shares of company stock valued at $182,694,292 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price target on Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.81.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.6%

ABNB opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average is $127.28. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

