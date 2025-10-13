Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.1% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $833.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $765.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

