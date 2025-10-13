Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $220,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $217.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

