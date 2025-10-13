Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.