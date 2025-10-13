Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Salesforce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $540,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,826,974.14. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,049,130. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

