Wealth Architects LLC Buys 80 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Blackstone by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 188,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of BX opened at $153.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Blackstone from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $181.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

