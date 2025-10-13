Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $324.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

