IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Stock Holdings Decreased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in IonQ were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 348.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 780.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,700,651.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 473,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,489.64. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $715,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,181,186 shares in the company, valued at $52,444,658.40. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,930,390 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IONQ. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of IonQ from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 2.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.The company had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company's revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

