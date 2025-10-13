Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 10,279 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 119.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.4% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,338 shares of company stock valued at $59,062,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $237.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.97 and its 200-day moving average is $189.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

