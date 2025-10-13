Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 129 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Austin Asset Management Co Inc reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 82,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $343.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $629.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.37 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

