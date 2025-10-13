Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Weaver Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $343.63 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.37 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $629.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.77 and a 200-day moving average of $346.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

